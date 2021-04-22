Search crews were called in to find missing woman with dementia in downtown Kelowna Wednesday

Photo: COSAR Search volunteers gathered in downtown Kelowna Wednesday.

Twenty-one search and rescue volunteers jumped to assist in the search for a missing woman with dementia in Kelowna's downtown core Wednesday afternoon.

A 52-year-old woman did not return home after she was last seen around 12:30 p.m., prompting the search of the downtown area in the late afternoon.

As a result, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called in by the Kelowna RCMP to help find the woman, and 21 volunteers came out to help.

But thankfully, as the search crews were in the process of deploying, a family member located the woman.

“The Kelowna RCMP confirmed that she was all right and COSAR was stood down,” COSAR said in a Facebook post.

COSAR is made up of dozens of volunteers who help with rescue's across the region. Last year was their busiest year on record, responding to 81 emergencies.