Garbage truck dumps load at Prospera Place after catching fire

Photo: Frans Pynappels

A garbage truck dumped a mountain of trash at Prospera Place Thursday morning after its load caught fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. after the driver alerted the fire department of the issue.

“The driver did the proper thing because the equipment is worth more than the garbage and that is really the only way we can extinguish it properly. Now they will be cleaning up the mess," said Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller.

At this time it's unclear what caused the fire.