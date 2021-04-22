Emergency crews responded to single-vehicle scooter collision

Photo: Patrick Laidlaw

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Rd. and Cook Rd. Wednesday night just before 10 p.m.

Eyewitness reports indicate the vehicle was a scooter and there were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet, "one of our frontline officers was flagged down by a passerby who advised that a man on a scooter had fallen and injured himself," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Noseworthy indicates that no other vehicles were involved. BC Emergency Health Services transported the injured rider to hospital. "It does not indicate in our file that this was a rental scooter. We were not first on scene so uncertain at this time if he was wearing a helmet," Cpl. Noseworthy says.

Kelowna Fire rescue 2 and Engine 4 also responded to the incident.