Central Okanagan recorded 242 new COVID-19 cases last week

Photo: BC CDC

The number of new cases of COVID-19 remained high across the Central Okanagan last week, but numbers have come down since the week prior.

New geographical data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control Wednesday shows 242 new cases of the virus were identified in the Central Okanagan between April 11 and 17, down from 288 the week before.

Prior to this most recent data, weekly case counts in the region have been steadily climbing since mid-March.

The region saw its worst week ever back in early December, when 349 new cases were identified between Dec. 6 and 12.

Other regions in the Okanagan saw declining case counts as well. The Penticton region recorded 28 new cases, up from 27 the week before. And the Vernon region had 41 new cases, down from 56 the week prior.

Meanwhile, the Kamloops area saw new cases cut in half, down to just 44 new cases.

But in the the South Okanagan local health area, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos, 21 new cases were recorded, up from 12 the week before.

The Revelstoke region saw 11 new cases last week, down from 21, while many of the Kootenay areas, where numbers recently rose dramatically, saw declining case counts. But Nelson saw its worst week of the pandemic so far, with 20 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there are 840 active cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region. Thirty-two people are currently hospitalized with the disease, 11 of whom are in ICU.

New cases continue to remain the highest in the Lower Mainland though, and the Surrey region once again recorded its worst week ever, with 1,698 new cases.

While new cases continue to remain high in the Howe Sound region, which includes Whistler, the number dropped significantly last week, with 131 new cases compared to 337 the week before.