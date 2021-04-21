Firefighters called to help retrieve hurt woman on Kelowna's rail trail

Photo: Rob Gibson Firefighters helped retrieve a hurt woman on Kelowna's rail trail on Wednesday.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called Wednesday afternoon to help paramedics rescue a woman who had fallen near the rail trail around Enterprise Park.

The fire department says the woman was about 100 feet off the side of the trail with an ankle injury.

Firefighters used a stretcher to bring the injured woman to the waiting ambulance at around 1:30 p.m.

The operation was described as “simple and straightforward” by firefighters.