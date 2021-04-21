Easter Seals camp in Winfield to reopen this summer

Photo: Easter Seals

This summer Easter Seals Camp Winfield will be filled with kids enjoying day camps.

The camp will be open for four weeks throughout July after being closed last summer due to COVID-19.

“We’re excited to see our campers in person for day camps this summer,” says Lisa Beck, CEO and president of Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

“For our campers, it’s a highlight and favourite week of the year. Camps provide a critical opportunity to address isolation and socialization, especially following this year’s pandemic when so many programs and supportive services shut down. And for those that can’t travel to Lake Country, we’re once again offering virtual summer camp online."

Easter Seals has provided campers with disabilities a unique camping experience for the past 53 years.

“Last year we had to close all three of our camps due to COVID-19 and pivoted to offer virtual camps instead. All 10 of those weeks sold out, showing you just how important these camps are for our kids," said James Gagnon, director of camp and facilities at Easter Seals.

"To be able to offer day camps this year is very exciting. Campers are going to experience all that camp has to offer, just without the sleepover," he added.

Campers will be in groups of six and two nurses will be onsite each day.

To register for day camps, and check out other camps being offered, visit www.eastersealsbcy.ca.