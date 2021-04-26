Celebrate Neighbour Day on May 2

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's sixth annual Neighbour Day is right around the corner.

The City of Kelowna wants you to get creative by finding safe ways to connect with your neighbourhood on May 2.

“Last year, we were inspired by the stories we heard of neighbours finding safe ways to connect, including window displays to celebrate special occasions, story walks in parks and amazing virtual events. This year we want to encourage even more residents to get connected with others,”said Tanya Sletten, community development coordinator.

“It’s important to ensure that those around us are cared for, and that means coming together for those social connections, even if that looks a bit different during the pandemic," she added.

Kelowna residents who register their Neighbour Day plans with the City of Kelowna will receive a Neighbour Day package with Strong Neighbourhoods swag.

To learn more about Neighbour Day, Outstanding Neighbour Recognition or to find ideas to build social connections while maintaining physical distance, click here.