Photo: Austin Walper Kelowna firefighters had to meet a burning boat as it pulled into the marina downtown on Wednesday

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to extinguish a boat fire Wednesday afternoon at the downtown marina.

Crews were called at about 2 p.m. for the report of a boat pulling into the marina emitting large clouds of white smoke. Flames were not visible.

Firefighters attended the marina to meet the boat and the blaze was quickly extinguished.