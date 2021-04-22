Bike stores being overrun, can't keep up with demand

Madison Erhardt

Anyone trying to buy a bike right now may not be able to get their hands on one until next year.

That is according to the owner of Kelowna's Cyclepath, Garry Norkum, who says his shop has been non-stop busy since the pandemic began.

“You have lineups outside the door because you can’t keep the door open, and your phone is ringing off the hook. Some people would say that’s a great problem to have, and it is, but we are trying to do the best in providing great customer service and it can be pretty frustrating for us as staff."

With bikes being a hot commodity, retailers and suppliers are having a hard time keeping up with the high demand.

‘'Lots of empty hooks. This time of the year, we would have a full warehouse and we would have a full sales floor. And that’s not the case this year."

He noted that a bike is made up of upwards of 100 different parts, "and all kinds of parts are missing or delayed" due to COVID-19.

"If you came to get your bike repaired, depending on what kind of parts we needed you may be waiting six months for those," he said.

Norkum says the delays have caused some unhappy customers to leave one-star reviews.

“They want the product and we promised them a delivery based on our delivery schedules and it slips because the manufacturers can’t give it to the distributors, the distributors can’t give it to us. So our schedules are constantly being read adjusted for product delivery.”

Norkum is hoping customers will remain patient.

“It’s not our fault. Every bike shop in Canada is probably busting their butts to try to provide the best service they can.”