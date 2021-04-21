RCMP arrest alleged e-bike thief on Kelowna's rail trail

Photo: Contributed RCMP officers arresting an alleged e-bike thief near the rail trail in Kelowna on Tuesday.

The Kelowna RCMP responded in force to arrest an alleged e-bike thief on the Rail Trail Tuesday evening.

Multiple witnesses tell Castanet they had to move off of the rail trail to make way for RCMP vehicles travelling down the walkway.

“Cops driving up and down the rail trail with sirens on going extremely fast. Bikers and walkers had to clear off very quickly,” said a pedestrian.

Police say they were called just before 6 p.m. about an e-bike that had been stolen from the 2200-block of Harvey Avenue.

“A frontline officer located the alleged thief riding the stolen bike near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road. Attempts were made to apprehend the suspect, but he fled on the bike,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

A 24-year-old Kelowna man was arrested a short time later on the rail trail near Harvey Avenue. He has since been released on a promise to appear in court. The file is being turned over to prosecutors.