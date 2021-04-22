Single-vehicle crash in Lake Country caught on camera

Rob Gibson

A recent single-vehicle crash on Commonage Road in Lake Country was caught on security video.

Warren Irwin lives near Carr's Landing and he captured the moment when a silver sedan, travelling at what appears to be a high rate of speed, loses control at a corner and ends up in the ditch.

Irwin tells Castanet the video was taken Monday afternoon and shows the sedan drifting around one corner before losing control and hitting the ditch, causing a large dust cloud.

Irwin says he often sees vehicles and motorcycles cruising along Commonage Rd., which is especially popular among motorcyclists and has been ranked as one of the routes to try when touring the Okanagan.

This driver appeared to be travelling at high rate of speed in a 60 km/h zone.

"He was ripping down the hill and missed the turn, if somebody was coming the other way, people could have been killed," Irwin says.

Irwin didn't see the video until after the collision occurred. He says he has other videos showing the RCMP and tow truck arriving on the scene, but does not believe there were any serious injuries as a result of the crash.