New mural coming to back of Kelowna Gospel Mission

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will soon feature an exterior mural by a Syilx artist.

The mural by Sheldon Pierre Louis, called “k?u mr?imstn, we are medicine,” was selected by the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Society as the $10,000 grand prize winner of the Mission’s beautification project.

“The artistic mural installation is meant to be a reflection of the internal work that the Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is doing at decolonizing the mission,” says Jenny Money, WFN Member and President of OIMAS.

The mural is going on the back wall of the downtown Gospel Mission at 259 Leon Ave, Kelowna.

Louis says the mural represents the resiliency of the Syilx peoples.

“This piece tells three stories that in ways intertwine with each other through communal and familial ties. The main figure of a syilx woman standing in the center is of my late Aunty twi Lucy Louis. She was one of three influential people in my path as an artist, she inspired me at the age of six to become the artist I am today,” Louis said.

“To her left is another family relation and community member Billie Kruger (Marchand), she herself is an artist, and an author. The image of Billie shows her kneeling at the water’s edge releasing some salmon fry, as part of our Okanagan Nation Alliance initiative to revive salmon stocks in the Okanagan.”

On the right of the mural is one of Louis’ newest nieces, Irene Wheeler (Louis). “I have added Baby Irene as she represents the babies, the young ones.”

A lengthy description of the mural by Louis can be found here.

For more information or to view the other artist submissions, visit the OIMAS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/okanaganfestival.