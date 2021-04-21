Tourism Kelowna asking for clarity around new travel restrictions

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

The tourism industry is sitting on pins and needles, wondering just what its role will be in upcoming travel restrictions, expected to be introduced by the government Friday.

In an effort to discourage recreational and leisure travel, the province has said it will restrict travel between health districts.

It has suggested periodic roadblocks will be set up to limit travel, while tourism operators may be asked to turn down future bookings and cancel ones already made from those outside their particular region.

The moves are aimed at stopping the transmission of COVID-19, which has seen cases spike again during a third wave of the virus.

What those restrictions will look like, and the role tourism operators will have to play is what has tourism officials concerned.

They don't want to see a situation the restaurant industry found itself in when they were told a day before New Year's Eve that they would have to shut down liquor sales at 8 p.m.

"It's frustrating, it's understandable, and it's concerning all at the same time," said Tourism Kelowna executive director Lisanne Ballantyne.

"The industry is having very frank discussions about how this most recent restriction would fit into the overall need for economic recovery and a phased in approach.

"I know they are talking about things like a need for more information as to what the orders mean this time around because it sounds like our accommodation community may be asked to play a role in enforcing some of this, as opposed to what we are doing now, which is educating."

As operators of the Kelowna Visitor information Centre, Ballantyne wonders what they are supposed to say to people who call asking for information on the city.

"What does this mean for a hotel operator who has bookings for this weekend? What are the expectations?

"Are they allowed to keep that booking, are they supposed to turn them away and, regardless of the expectation, is that the right things to do to frontline workers in the middle of a pandemic."

While Ballantyne acknowledges the industry will have a role to play, and a responsibility support the new restrictions, tourism operators are also anxious to get to a point where they can begin to recoup what has been lost over the last 14 months.

"I think our new phrase is 'Save Our Summer,'" said Ballantyne.

"That doesn't mean lift restrictions, that means let's all do this safely in a thoughtful, phased in approach, and save our summer because we've been waiting all year for this summer as an industry to try and recoup those losses."