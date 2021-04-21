The LRB has rejected a decertification application brought forward by Kelowna Cabs

Photo: Castanet Staff

The union representing locked out Kelowna Cabs dispatchers is asking the Labour Relations Board to order the company back to the bargaining table in order to end a two-month dispute.

MoveUP vice-president Christy Slusarenko made the request as the LRB dismissed a decertification application brought forward by the company.

The dispute between the company and its unionized dispatchers has been going on since the last contract expired in May of 2019.

Things escalated last year when Kelowna Cabs attempted to lay off its dispatchers in favour of an app-based dispatch system. The LRB ruled against the company, saying it was "bargaining in bad faith.'

"From the outset, this employer has played dirty tricks to try and get rid of local jobs and local workers," said Slusarenko in a news release. "Hurting people in Kelowna by breaking the labour code with deceitful actions is shameful."

She claims the the company, in its decertification application, produced an employee list that included ineligible employees. The LRB decision shows the union alleged that some of the employees put forward by the company to vote in the decertification had been previously terminated.

The effort to decertify the union was ultimately dismissed by the LRB because it did not meet the threshold of 45 per cent of eligible employees.

“This pattern of behaviour from Kelowna Cabs clearly shows that they have purposely misled not only their own workers but also the people of this community. We continue to support our members who have been locked out by this callous employer for nearly two months now.

“We have asked to the LRB to end the lockout, let union members go back to work, and order Kelowna Cabs back to the bargaining table because the employer has plainly demonstrated they have no interest in negotiating a fair deal despite what they may be saying publicly.”