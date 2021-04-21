Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak in unit 4E over

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over in unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital.



“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak and preventing further spread throughout the hospital,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when you are eligible and continue following precautions to limit spread and protect our health-care system.”



A total of three cases — one patient and two staff — were linked to the outbreak on this unit.



“Interior Health has been managing COVID-19 outbreaks in acute care settings for almost the last 97 consecutive days,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer.

“I want to acknowledge the excellent efforts of hospital leaders and staff at KGH for working hard to contain the outbreak and thank everyone throughout IH who has worked to bring our acute outbreaks to a close.”