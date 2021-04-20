Support the community and win with Habitat for Humanity Okanagan's online 50/50 draw

Photo: Contributed

It's your last chance to take part in Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s online 50/50 draw.

The fundraiser is supporting the charity’s ability to build homes for deserving families in the region.

This year the organization is focused on a development in Lake Country, which broke ground last year and will result in at least 12 new homes.

The pandemic has forced fundraising efforts to move online, so supporters can purchase tickets from the comfort of their home in advance of the draw on April 30.

“It is a great way to help a charity and people in your own community, and at the same time, you have a chance at winning some money,” said Andrea Manifold, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s chief executive officer.

You can also volunteer to help build the new homes in Lake Country here.