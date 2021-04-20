Kelowna pharmacies running out of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: The Canadian Press

There are more questions than answers as to when more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to pharmacies in the B.C. Interior.

The provincial government announced Monday that it would be using the AstraZeneca vaccine to target high-risk communities based on case load. B.C. also changed the eligible age range of the vaccine to 40-plus, from the previous 55-65.

London Drugs said Tuesday the new age eligibility has sparked a surge in demand.

“The interest from British Columbians has exceeded the number of vaccines we have been provided and most locations now have a waitlist for the vaccine. As we get more supply we will continue to add more appointments to meet public demand,” said the company in a statement.

At the Lakeside Medicine Centre in Kelowna, which distributed 250 doses of the vaccine during a drop-in clinic on Sunday, pharmacist Graham Foster could only guess when their next shipment would arrive.

While previous shipments of hundreds of doses arrived with just a few days' notice, Foster said he has not heard if more are on the way any time soon. As a result, they are no longer taking bookings so they do not build up a waitlist that is unreasonably long.

Castanet News has heard from readers who have struggled to find a Kelowna pharmacy with the AstraZeneca still available.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association told Castanet that it has no “additional information on the provincial government's direction of shipments.”

The government said Tuesday 88,000 doses of the AstraZeneca remained in the system, with another 75,000 donated by the U.S. in reserve that would be used. At this point, however, it is not clear where exactly those doses will be headed.

The Ministry of Health has not yet provided comment on the situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.