Fundraiser started for mother and daughter diagnosed with cancer

Photo: Kerri Wazny

Cancer has taken a terrible toll on Alysia Rankin and her family over the years.

Her sister Chelsea lost her battle with breast cancer and passed away a decade ago. Now in February her mother, Joy, was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer.

Alysia was just wrapping her head around the changes in her life and preparing to be her mother's care-giver when she was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 23. On the day of Joy's first chemotherapy treatment, Asyia discovered a lump in one of her breasts and was diagnosed with breast cancer within a week.

"It's just terrible that they both have it at the same time," says Kerri Wazny, Asyia's best friend who has also started a GoFundMe to help the family.

"I am setting up this GoFundMe to help ease some of the financial burden so these two beautiful ladies can focus on healing and recovering together," Wazny added.

The money raised will go directly to cover both, mother and daughter’s expenses.

Joy will be undergoing chemotherapy until her tumour can be shrunk before she has a hysterectomy while Asyia is likely looking at a double mastectomy in the coming weeks, likely followed by either chemo or radiation, given the nature of her specific type of cancer.

"As you can imagine, having not one, but two family members afflicted with cancer at the same time not only carries double the financial burden but also limits the financial ability for each extended family hub to care for the other - as members of each are unable to work," says Wazny.

"We appreciate any donation—every dollar helps. Thank you very much."