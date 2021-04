Photo: Google Maps

Northbound Glenmore Road is backing up after a four-vehicle collision has stopped traffic near the intersection of Kane Road

An eyewitness tells Castanet emergency crews were just arriving on the scene as of 3:20 p.m. and northbound traffic is backing up almost to Yates Rd.

The eyewitness did not believe there were any serious injuries and the after-work commute could be delayed until the collision is cleared.