Photo: Jeff Hudson

Traffic has been halted in both directions on Lakeshore Road following a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred just south o0f the Hotel Eldorado, between Cook and Truswell roads.

There was no indication as to the severity of the crash or the conditions of those involved.

A pick up truck can be seen turned in the opposite direction in the northbound lane, while the front end of a Volkswagen Beetle is smashed in.