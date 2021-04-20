Mail delivery temporarily suspended to building because residents were not wearing masks

Photo: Canada Post

Canada Post has temporarily suspended mail delivery at a condo building in Kelowna after multiple residents were seen not wearing masks in indoor common areas.

A resident of the building at 1099 Sunset Drive told Castanet her mail had been abruptly stopped as of the week of March 29. "Apparently a letter carrier was upset with several residents not wearing masks in the lobby while delivering mail."

Residents were then informed by a blanket letter left in all mail boxes on April 8, directing residents to pick up mail in person at the depot on Baillie Avenue.

Canada Post confirmed the move when contacted by Castanet.

"It is also our responsibility to ensure that our employees, who visit hundreds of addresses every day, can deliver mail and parcels safely"

"In this case, delivery was temporarily suspended at 1099 Sunset Drive, since tenants were not wearing a face covering as recommended by local public health authorities, which is a legitimate health and safety concern for our employees," Canada Post continued.

"It is also a common courtesy to others, especially those working to provide a service. This current situation is a safety risk, and service always resumes once it is safe to do so," the statement said.