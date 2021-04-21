Water Street by the Park proposes sales centre and mock-up unit as planning for massive development continues

Photo: Wayne Moore

The transformation of Leon Avenue is slowly getting underway, as developers of Water Street by the Park continue preliminary work on their three tower, 650-unit downtown project.

Work has already started on repurposing an old building at the corner of Leon and Water Street into a sales centre.

Plans have also been submitted to the city's planning department for design of a mock up unit next to the sales centre.

"They're trying to work with the existing site and existing building and come up with a new way of doing that," said planner Andrew Ferguson.

"The reason the development permit is being triggered is the submission to add on to the building."

Across the street from the sales centre, signs have already been erected on the building that formerly housed Boyd's Tire and Auto service and Eco Clean.

That building is expected to come down later this year to make way for construction of the first tower.