4 charged in federal drug trafficking probe led by Kelowna Mounties

Photo: RCMP Cash seized during a complex federal drug trafficking case led by Mounties in Kelowna

A lengthy and complex investigation led by federal RCMP officers based in Kelowna has resulted in drug trafficking and conspiracy charges against four men.

RCMP federal serious and organized crime investigators executed numerous search warrants in March 2018 throughout the Lower Mainland in related to a “high-level MDMA (ecstacy) trafficking and cocaine importation investigation.”

The search warrants captured 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380,000 in cash. The money was allegedly to be used as a down payment for 18 kilograms of cocaine to be imported into Canada.

More than 200 investigators, several RCMP units and U.S. partner law enforcement agencies were involved.

“This investigation is a great example of the work our members do to stem the flow of illicit drugs at home, and abroad,” said Supt. Richard Bergevin, officer in charge of BC RCMP federal serious and organized crime.

Lower Mainland residents Martino Calabretti, Daniel Alexander, and Zlatko Gavric face charges of conspiracy to import cocaine. Calabretti and Vincenzo Sansalone also face charges of Trafficking in MDMA and MDA (synthetic amphetamine).

Calabretti is facing two additional counts of trafficking in MDMA. All four men are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.