Dashcam captures car cruising on sidewalk for at least 4 blocks

UPDATE 12:09 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet a 32-year-old man has been issued a 24-hour drug-impaired prohibition after he was arrested driving on the sidewalk early Tuesday morning.

"A report from a concerned citizen resulted in an alleged drug impaired driver being removed from Kelowna’s roads earlier this morning," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Justin Hampson saw the strange sight at 6:50 a.m. and called 911 to report a grey Mazda 6 was being driven onto the sidewalk near the intersection of Springfield Road and Cooper Road in Kelowna.

As he was making the call you can see an officer cut the vehicle off as they stopped the vehicle in question. The driver of that vehicle allegedly exhibited signs and symptoms of impairment by drugs during his interaction with the police officer on the roadside.

“This instance highlights the importance of our relationship with our community,” says Cpl. Noseworthy. “Because this citizen took it upon themselves to report this incident, we were able to stop this driver’s dangerous behaviour before he or anyone was injured.”

Police did not say what type of drug the driver was impaired with.

ORIGINAL 11:00 a.m.

Here's something you don't see every day, or ever.

Justin Hampson captured a video of a vehicle driving down the sidewalk along Springfield Rd. heading towards Spall Rd.

"Never seen anything quite like it."

The video shows Hampson following behind the car as it makes its way along the sidewalk, you can hear him talking to the 911 dispatcher as he reports the strange incident. Hampson says the time stamp and date on his system are not correct and the incident happened Tuesday morning, April 20, at 6:50 a.m.

Hampson tells Castanet he noticed the vehicle on the sidewalk by the Lee Valley Tools store on Springfield Rd. He followed until a police cruiser showed up and cut the vehicle off as it left the sidewalk and entered the intersection.

"He was probably going 20 km/h. When I finally did pass the guy just looked completely out of it. He was a younger guy with a beard. He wasn't even acknowledging that the officer was walking towards him, seemed like he was in la-la land."

Hampson says the car was bouncing off of street signs, trees, and fences and that the driver made a concerted effort when crossing intersections to get right back on the sidewalk.

"Lucky there were no people on the sidewalk for that whole length that the driver was on the sidewalk."