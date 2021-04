Photo: Madison Erhardt

Emergency vehicles are heading to the scene of a two vehicle collision at Gordon and Sutherland.

The collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses at the scene, a grey Mazda was turning left onto Sutherland when it was t-boned by a black vehicle.

Witnesses say the black car went through a yellow light before the collision occurred.

Both drivers are said to be OK.