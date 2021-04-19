171790
COVID-19 exposures have been reported at six more Central Okanagan schools

Interior Health has confirmed CLOVID-19 exposures at six more schools within the Central Okanagan School District on Monday.

Schools on the list include:

  • Chute Lake Elementary
  • Constable Neil Bruce Middle
  • Kelowna Secondary School
  • Rutland Middle School
  • Pearson Road Elementary
  • Rutland Senior Secondary

According to a news release Monday evening, those affected are self-isolating at home while those who may have potentially been exposed will be notified through contact tracing.

The Central Okanagan School District is working with the health authority to determine if any additional action is required.

People are reminded to stay home from school if they are showing any symptoms of the virus.

