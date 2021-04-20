Initial approval given for six-storey apartment in the South Pandosy neighbourhood

Photo: Lime Architecture

Kelowna city council has given initial approval for a six-storey mixed-use development on Cedar Avenue.

The development, within the South Pandosy Urban Centre, is proposed for what is currently a single family lot mid-block between Abbott and Pandosy streets.

In order to go ahead, the developer is seeking to have the lot rezoned from the large lot housing zone to the urban centre commercial zone.

Planner Lydia Korolchuk told council the proposal calls for a six-storey structure which would include 17 residential units, one of which would be a live-work unit to provide commercial frontage along Cedar Avenue.

There would also be an at-grade parkade with access of Cedar Ave.

"The application is consistent with the future land use for the site, and the proposed land use achieves many of the urban infill policies including complete communities and providing compact urban form," said Korolchuk.

She told council the street-level commercial unit is a requirement for arterial or collector roads within an urban centre.

However, there will likely be a variance to reduce the amount of commercial allowed.

Council voted unanimously to send the proposal to a public hearing.