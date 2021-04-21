Winners in three more categories were announced on the second of three days honouring Civic and Community Award winners

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna unveiled three more recipients of its Civic and Community Awards Monday afternoon.

Winners for corporate Community of the Year, Central Okanagan Foundation's Volunteer Organization of the Year and Champion for the Environment were announced prior to the regular afternoon city council meeting.

Typically, these awards are unveiled during a gala evening at the Community Theatre, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was broken up into three, virtual presentations.

Peter's Your Independent Grocer was named the Corporate Community of the year recipient.

In 2020, the role of stores such as Your Independent Grocer became even more crucial, as grocery stores were deemed essential services during the midst of the pandemic.

They organized specific shopping hours for elderly and vulnerable shoppers, ensured staff were available for translations services, arranged delivery service to local farms and more.

Central Okanagan Nutrition Society - Meals on Wheels was named the Central Okanagan Foundation's Volunteer Organization of the Year.

The Meals on Wheels program played a vital role in 2020, as demand for their services jumped by more than 70 per cent.

Volunteers went above and beyond to meet this demand, ensuring clients were safe and cared for, and had food on the table in their time of need.

Columbia Bottle Depots was honoured as Champion for the Environment.

The company managed to enact change, one discarded bottle at a time. While most recycling depots closed their doors due to COVID-19, Columbia Bottle Depots stayed open to provide full-time work to 50 employees, provide residents with a location for increased recycling needs, and helped provide funds to some of Kelowna's most vulnerable.

They raised over $50,000 for local non-profits.