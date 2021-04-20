Okanagan residents react to incoming travel restrictions

Madison Erhardt

The provincial government says it will restrict non-essential travel of British Columbians outside their own health authority regions.

In a news conference Monday, Premier John Horgan said the new restrictions will be announced on Friday and travellers could face a fine for non-compliance. The order will be enforced with random roadblocks.

The province also says it will be putting up signs across the Alberta border for those coming into B.C. to serve as a reminder that people should only be travelling for essential reasons.

Castanet hit the streets to find out what your thoughts are on the new restrictions.

