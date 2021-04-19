Kelowna hiker found lost near Naramata

Photo: COSAR file photo

Volunteer search teams from across the Okanagan collaborated on a rescue Monday morning in Okanagan Mountain Park.

At about 9:30 a.m., a 911 call was received from a hiker, but before an accurate position could be confirmed, the cell signal dropped.

It was initially believed that the 32-year-old male was near the Mountain Goat trail parking lot near Naramata.

The man had started his day hike on Kelowna’s Lakeshore Road two days prior and was not believed to be properly equipped for overnight camping. Penticton and District Search and Rescue joined the effort from the south and Vernon’s SAR helicopter was placed on standby.

“A dozen COSAR members responded in trucks and ATVs before the subject was located near Naramata close to the Kettle Valley Railway,” COSAR said in a news release.

COSAR would like to remind outdoor adventurers to expect near-freezing overnight temperatures in the high country and be prepared by going to AdventureSmart.ca.