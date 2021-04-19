Over 225,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout Interior

Photo: Interior Health

As the province moves towards tighter travel restrictions and current public health orders halting indoor food and drink service are extended another five weeks—there is some good news on the B.C. vaccination front.

Interior Health has now surpassed 225,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout the Interior of British Columbia.

“I would like to thank each and every person who has been involved in this immunization campaign,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “From people helping book appointments, to those applauding as vaccinated people walk out the door and everyone in between, we are so grateful for the incredible effort behind this campaign.”

The Interior’s vaccine roll-out is a co-ordinated effort between Interior Health, the First Nations Health Authority, and First Nations communities.

"Together we have administered 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses of vaccine to people throughout the Interior region, for a total of 233,991 administered doses," Brown says.

There are now three ways to register for your vaccination:

Online by visiting the provincial website here.

By phone: 1-833-838-2323

In person at a Service BC office listed here.

The Get Vaccinated online vaccine registration system for B.C.’s age-based immunization program also continues to pick up steam as it goes along. The new provincial system allows people to register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The BC Pharmacy Association website lists pharmacies where COVID-19 immunizations are available, and people are reminded to only schedule one appointment, either using the provincial system or with a participating pharmacy directly.

"Interior Health would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 activity is currently increasing across the region. Vaccinated or not, it is crucial that everyone follows all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission throughout the community," Brown says.