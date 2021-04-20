Young bear spotted roaming in Black Mountain area of Kelowna

If you live in Black Mountain, especially on Lewis Road near Garner Pond Park, heads up, a young bear has been spotted cruising the area in search of food.

Caren Roesler posted on the Black Mountain Facebook Community Page surveillance video of a young bear walking around in the area. Roesler tells Castanet she lives across the road from Garner Pond Park.

Roesler's surveillance video spotted the bruin making its way across the driveway on Monday just before noon.

Most bears have come out of hibernation as spring advances, snow clears and new sources of food begin to appear.

As much as 80 percent of a bear's diet is plant matter and cubs typically stay with their mothers for approximately 2.5 years. Black bear cubs are sometimes weaned as early as 1.5 years.

Conservation officer Micah Kneller tells Castanet bears are looking for food sources and can be attracted to things like garbage, bird feeders and even backyard chickens.

Anyone with a wildlife concern is urged to call the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the TELUS mobility network.