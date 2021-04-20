Open burning season in the Central Okanagan ends on April 30

Photo: Rob Gibson

As we inch closer to May the Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding the public that open burning season ends on April 30.

For the next two weeks and only when conditions allow, eligible property owners, farmers and other large lot owners with burning permits are allowed to burn wood debris outdoors.

However, property owners are expected to follow best burning practices and call the toll-free outdoor burning hotline: 1-855-262-2876 (BURN) before lighting any fire to ensure that open burning is allowed. Both the venting and air quality must be 'good' in order for burning to occur within the Central Okanagan.

On days when open burning is allowed, it’s recommended that debris piles be ignited after 10 a.m., when proper venting conditions are more likely to exist. Permit holders must continually supervise any permitted burning and have the proper fire extinguishing equipment and tools on hand to prevent the fire from spreading.

Under the Regional District smoke control bylaw, creating nuisance smoke from open burning is not allowed in the City of Kelowna, the District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas or under the bylaws of the District of Peachland. Violators could receive a fine or be charged with the cost of putting out the fire. Residents are encouraged to report anyone illegally burning on a non-burning day by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Center at 250-469-8577.

Central Okanagan residents are reminded to check with their local fire jurisdiction for regulations and restrictions regarding campfires, chimneys and other outdoor wood fire burning devices. Campfires, fire pits and outdoor burning appliances are not allowed in the City of Kelowna at any time. Kelowna fire crews do have the ability to issue bylaw fines if they are notified of a campfire in the city limits.