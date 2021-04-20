Kelowna mom hoping day will come when she can get her disabled daughter vaccinated

Madison Erhardt

A Kelowna mother is desperately wishing she will be able to get her disabled daughter vaccinated for COVID-19.

Isla Ransom,11, was born with Trisomy 18, or Edwards syndrome. The condition is caused by an error in cell division that results in an extra copy of chromosome 18.



Ransom has a whole host of issues that make her extremely vulnerable to catching COVID-19.

“She has seizures, reflux, she’s tube-fed, she has scoliosis, she has a really difficult time swallowing and even when she gets the common cold she gets really sick and has ended up in the hospital with pneumonia," mother Karrie Faucher said.

With trials still underway to determine if teens and children will be safe to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Faucher, 46, says all she can do is wait anxiously.

“We have been very limited in our activities this year. We have nurses that come in the home at night to take care of her because she is on C-pap, we have had physiotherapists — we have had to cancel all that," Faucher said.

"My kids have sacrificed a lot of activities, we are quite used to doing that during cold season, but this year has definitely elevated that stress."

Health Canada is currently reviewing a study submitted by Pfizer to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 and older. But at this point, no coronavirus vaccines are currently approved for children in Canada.

“We have not been told anything for vaccinating her. The main concern is that we are her primary caregivers and we haven’t even been considered in the early vaccinations," Faucher said.

Faucher adds she also worries that with an increase in hospitalizations due to the virus, if her daughter was to contract COVID-19, she may not be prioritized for care.

“If we had two children and one bed and they had Isla and they had a child who was healthy and typical, I don't think we would have to go much further, I know they would choose the healthy typical child.”

Faucher is hopeful the province will listen to her concerns and recognizes primary caregivers for children with medically complex needs as candidates for early vaccination.