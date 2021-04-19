Avalanche at Big White dangerous, especially for snowmobilers

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort may be closed for the season, but a dangerous situation is developing on some of the mountain slopes at this time of year.

Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall tells Castanet an avalanche was spotted overnight in an area known as the Cliff.

"It's dangerous. You can fall through the snow. In some places it's still 12-18 feet deep and streams and creeks are running under the snow," says Ballingall.

Ballingall says Big White work crews, including people and machinery, are working on the hill right now removing signs and managing the melt, but they have not been in the area where the avalanche was spotted.

"That avalanche is a stage 2, so it's large enough to bury a person and that's what we're really concerned with."

Ballingall says they can't be certain the avalanche was set off by snowmobilers, however, "Big White workers have not been in that area the mountain is closed and you can see that there have been snowmobiles in the area from their tracks."

Snowmobiles are not allowed anywhere within the resort's boundaries.

"We want to remind you again that snowmobiles are NOT permitted within Big White's controlled recreational area. This is for your safety! Please follow our off-season trail access rules," said a post on the resort's Facebook group.



According to Avalanche Canada's website, "the best and safest riding will be high north-facing terrain that is free from cornices overhead. Expect avalanche activity on sun-exposed slopes."

Big White's summer season officially begins July 1, 2021.