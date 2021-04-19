Kelowna RCMP seeking to speak with man for criminal investigation

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is looking to speak to an unidentified man in connection to a criminal investigation.

Police are distributing surveillance footage of the man, captured on the afternoon of March 4 at a business in Rutland.

Details regarding the nature of the allegations are not being released.

The man is described as between 30 and 35-years-old, around six-feet tall with an athletic build.

He was wearing:

grey baseball hat

black jacket

grey t-shirt

jeans

black athletic shoes

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”

If you have information regarding the identity of the man in the photos, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.