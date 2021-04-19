SPCA branches everywhere still very busy due to COVID-19

Madison Erhardt

SPCA branches across the country have been extremely busy since the pandemic started and they aren't slowing down.

But Kelowna branch manager Sean Hogan looks at that as a positive.

"I know that it is quite a concern for people that are thinking maybe people are adopting out of convenience. I look at it a little more optimistically. People are adopting now because they have an opportunity where they didn't before."

Once the Kelowna branch makes the animal available for adoption online, Hogan says they don't last longer than 48 hours. Both cats and dogs have been a hot commodity.

"We have seen a decrease in our length of stay for cats. It usually hovers around 12 to 14 days and it's now around nine so that's a big change," he said.

Hogan adds since COVID-19 hit, the branch operates a little differently.

"We do have an appointment-only system We are working within the provincial health orders. So we have a limited number of staff and volunteers and people in the building at any one time."

For those searching the web for an animal, Hogan says it is important to do your research.

"Whenever they are finding pets available they should use their wits. I think one of the more dangerous things is there are a number of scams now and I think animals have always been part of that. I think folks are finding it a little easier to prey of peoples emotions these days," he said.

For anyone wanting to know more about adoption you can head to spca.bc.ca.