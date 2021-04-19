Lake Country woman is the face of War Amps as they celebrate 75 years of service

Photo: War Amps Kendra at a War Amps CHAMP Seminar in 2009 (left) and today (right).

Lake Country's Kendra Blakely, 24, is helping the War Amps key tag service celebrate 75 years of returning lost keys to their owners.



Kendra was born a left arm amputee and grew up with the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support.

“The support I have received from The War Amps over the years has been so important,” says Kendra. “They helped cover the cost of my artificial limbs so that I could be like any other child and take part in a variety of activities. I also attended seminars where I developed a positive approach to challenges.”

The War Amps Key Tag Service was launched in 1946 and is celebrating 75 years of service returning lost keys to their owners. The service was designed so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the association’s many programs. The service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

“We’d like to thank the public for helping to make this service a success,” says spokesperson Rob Larman, himself a graduate of the CHAMP Program. “Your support funds essential programs for children, veterans and all amputees across Canada.”



Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.



The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service. If you would like to donate click here.