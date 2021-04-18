Interior Health confirmed COVID-19 exposures in two Kelowna schools

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has confirmed two more schools in the Central Okanagan have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to IH both Ellison Elementary and École Kelowna Secondary School have been exposed to the virus.

Those affected are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required.

Interior Health is reminding anyone to stay home if they show COVID symptoms.