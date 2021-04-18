Former Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote became the 62nd Rocket to suit up in an NHL regular-season game

Photo: MARISSA BAECKER/KELOWNA ROCKETS

A Former Kelowna Rocket played his first National Hockey League game Sunday afternoon.

Nolan Foote hit the ice with the New Jersey Devils following his first call up from the American Hockey League yesterday.

The former Rockets captain has become the 62nd Rocket to suit up in an NHL regular-season game.

The 20-year-old has 16 points in 20 games with the Binghamton Devils this season.

In addition to playing in his first NHL game, Foote picked up his first point, assisting on Nico Hischier's goal.

Foote's NHL rights were acquired by the New Jersey Devils last year from the Tampa Bay Lightning. New jersey received Foote and Vancouver’s first-round pick in the 2020.

Former Rockets Damon Severson and Nick Merkley also currently play for the Devils.