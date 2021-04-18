250 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered during outdoor, drop-in clinic Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: Canadian Press

According to Lakeside Medicine Centre on Gordon Drive, no vaccine went to waste at Sunday's drop-in vaccine clinic.

The centre had 250 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine available after a large shipment arrived unexpectedly.

The clinic was open for administration Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no bookings required.

“We want to have the vaccine delivered as soon as possible, rather than having it sit in our fridge," said Pharmacist Graham Foster.

Foster said there was a steady flow of people all afternoon.

"We were, fortunately, able to use all the vaccine we had in our store. We ended up posting a makeshift roadside sign on Gordon around 1 p.m. and that helped us to be able to use the last 30 to 40 doses that we still had at that time," he said.

Lakeside Medicine Centre administered a total of 400 vaccines on both Thursday and Sunday combined.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently available to anyone between the ages of 55 and 65 through select pharmacies in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Merritt.