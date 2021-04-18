COVID-19 exposures at two more Kelowna schools

Photo: RJC Engineers Kelowna's Central School

Two more Kelowna schools have had recent COVID-19 exposures.

Saturday night, School District 23 disclosed the two recent exposures at Ellison Elementary and the Central School on Richter Street.

The school district did not say when the exposures occurred, but noted the people who are infected are now self-isolating at home.

“Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the district said in a statement.

The exposures come after five more local school exposures were disclosed on Wednesday, including another exposure at Ellison Elementary, and another three were disclosed Friday.

Interior Health currently lists 16 recent exposures in Central Okanagan schools on its school exposure website, but this doesn't include the recent exposure at the Central School.

While most of these exposures occurred more than a week ago, the Rose Valley Elementary School exposures occurred as recently as last Wednesday.