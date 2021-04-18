Castanet Apparel takes fun look at Kelowna's past, present, future

Photo: Contributed Castanet Apparel brings back many Kelowna memories in a T-shirt form.

Have you ever danced the night away at Flashbacks and had a smokie on the way out?

Did you go to Earl’s when it was still known as Hollywood on Top and enjoy some N’awlins Shrimp?

How many movies did you see at the Paramount?

If these questions are bringing back good memories, a new Kelowna apparel company just might be able to scratch that nostalgic itch. Castanet Apparel launched this week, and it is having an introductory sale to get people into threads that celebrate all that was—and is—Kelowna.

Castanet Apparel has created 13 T-shirt designs that celebrate Kelowna’s past, present and future, and has a dozen more T-shirts that will be available in the near future.

“Kelowna’s changed and grown enough over the years that there’s enough history now,” Castanet creative director Robin Jones said. “Because we’re a tourist destination, a lot of these brands will also speak to people from Calgary who spent their summers coming here or a lot of people from the coast who have spent time here.

“As we expand it to the valley, there will be so many more options. We just want to have some fun with it and celebrate the Okanagan.”

While most of the designs are nods to Kelowna’s cool past, several celebrate what it has become today: one of Canada’s most popular and cool places to live. That is what the Kelownafornia-branded T-shirts are all about.

The T-shirts are locally sourced and printed at Kelowna’s BC Sportswear.

Customers can save money on shipping by simply popping by the Castanet Kelowna office on Lawrence Avenue to pick up their orders once they are ready.