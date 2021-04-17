Traffic at standstill due to single vehicle roll over on Highway 97 near Peachland

Photo: Contributed

UPDATED: 4:12 p.m.

Drive BC has confirmed that the fire department has closed Highway 97 due to single vehicle rollover. A contractor is on the way to the scene.

An eyewitness reports that traffic is backed up and completely stopped in both directions.

ORIGINAL: 3:58 p.m.

A single vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 97 just south of Peachland on Saturday afternoon.

An eyewitness emailed the picture into Castanet reporting the single vehicle seen on its side.

No word on the extent of injuries or how badly traffic is being impacted. Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.