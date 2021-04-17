The northern lights were visible above Kelowna Friday night

The northern lights made another appearance over the Central Okanagan Friday night and early Saturday morning.

After an Oyama photographer snapped some beautiful photos of the northern lights last month, the Aurora borealis reappeared above the Okanagan overnight.

This time, photographer Kei Diaz captured some photos of the phenomena from Old Vernon road, near the Kelowna International Airport. He said he took his photos between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The lights were also visible in the Lake Country area, while others as far away as Golden also caught a glimpse.

The northern lights are caused by disturbances in the Earth's magnetosphere by solar wind. As the name would suggest, they're more commonly seen in high-latitude regions.