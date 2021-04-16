COVID-19 exposures reported at 3 more Central Okanagan schools

Photo: SD23

The Central Okanagan School District has announced three more COVID-19 exposure incidents in the region.

Coronavirus exposures were confirmed by IH on Friday at Rose Valley Elementary, Rutland Elementary and Rutland Senior Secondary.

Impacted students and staff are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.



“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the school district said.

There are currently 13 Central Okanagan schools with active COVID-19 exposures, according to Interior Health's website, which has been updated inconsistently.