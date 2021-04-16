Taxi driver discovers customer unresponsive in back of cab

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kelowna taxi driver may have saved the life of a client on Friday afternoon.

Kelowna Cabs spokesperson Roy Paulson says a driver was taking a customer to the shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue on Friday and arrived at the destination as planned.

“The driver turned around to see if he needed to help the guy into the building and he was unresponsive,” Paulson said. “No life to him at all.”

The driver quickly phoned 911 and an ambulance rushed to the scene. Paulson said the paramedics told the driver the man was minutes from losing his life.

At this point it’s not clear what type of medical emergency the customer was having, but Paulson said driving a taxi can be an eventful job. “It was kind of a panic situation for [the driver].”

“Just some of the things, the challenges in our business and the things that we have to deal with.”