Unplug and play this week with your family

Photo: Contributed

If you have a young family and you're looking for a way to unplug and get outside, Project Literacy and Interior Savings have a week's worth of free family activities for you.

Interior Savings seventh annual Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week runs from April 18-24 and features screen-free play and learning for Okanagan families with young children.

“We’re very happy to have over a dozen community partners on board to provide families with lots of ways to unplug, and play, in accordance with public health orders," says Paul Zuurbier, executive director of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society, the organizers of the event. “We also have a very special educational opportunity for caregivers, parents and community members connected to the early years.”

The past year has been filled with some intense screen-time engagement for many families, so unplugging and engaging in traditional, interactive, creative and fun family activities has never been more important.

Some of the events offered include scavenger hunts, take-and-make crafts, a story walk, obstacle course and even a dance party. “It’s been a challenging year, and for many of us, technology has become a larger part of our waking hours, whether for work, connecting with friends or family, or for entertainment”, says Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings. “Unplug and Play offers an opportunity to replace sedentary screen time with active and creative pursuits that encourage healthy habits and help families to connect.”