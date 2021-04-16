Several local flights carried COVID-positive person last week

Photo: The Canadian Press

Another Kelowna flight last week carried a COVID-positive passenger, one of 12 B.C. flights in the past week that has been flagged as a possible exposure.

A passenger on WestJet flight 3110 that left Kelowna to Calgary on April 8 later tested positive for COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says Rows 16-22 were possibly exposed to the infected person.

“Passengers seated in these rows should be considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case,” the BC CDC says.

Those who took the flight have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.

A flight from Calgary to Kelowna on April 6, another from Kelowna to Edmonton on April 5, and three other Kelowna flights on April 4 also carried a COVID-positive person.

This year, there have been 37 possible COVID-19 exposures on Kelowna flights. In all of 2020, there were 61.