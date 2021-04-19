Nomination packages are available for Kelowna's school trustee byelection

Photo: Contributed Rolli Cacchioni

Nomination packages are now available for anyone wishing to run in the June 26th School District 23 byelection.

The byelection is being held to fill the seat left vacant following the passing of trustee Rolli Cacchioni.

Nomination packages can be picked up at city hall, and must be returned by the close of business Friday, May 21. An information session for all interested candidates will be held virtually Tuesday, April 27.

Registration for the information session is required by emailing [email protected]

In order to be eligible to run for a school trustee seat, you must be 18 or older by election day, a Canadian citizen, resident of B.C. for at least six months, and not disqualified from seeking, or holding political office.

The campaign period officially begins May 29.

Advance polls will be open June 16 and 23, with general voting day Saturday, June 26.